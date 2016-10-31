As the countdown to this year’s Blue Mingoli concert scheduled for November 5, 2016 at the Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) continues, the Musicians Union of Malawi (MUM) has commended Standard Bank for the opportunity the concert creates for the arts industry.MUM President Dr. Chimwemwe Mhango said the concert offers an opportunity for local artists to display their talents.

“The Blue Mingoli concert is a welcome development because it inspires our musicians and helps them to understand what artistes on the international scene are doing. It creates an opportunity for us to rub shoulders with internationally acclaimed stars while inspiring musicians to work harder for a chance to perform alongside world class musicians,” said Mhango.

The MUM President said the Union expects this year’s concert to continue the tradition of being an uplifting moment for the nation, and a rare experience that will make fans appreciate the art of music in a special way from Zonke and Patience Namadingo.

“The previous concerts were successful and there is no doubt that this year, the bar will be raised even higher. Professionalism is vital and our involvement as a union is also necessary to develop not only a few individuals but the entire industry,” he said.

Head of Marketing Thoko Unyolo said the Blue Mingoli concert is in line with Standard Bank’s goal of promoting talent development in Malawi by providing a larger platform to showcase talents, be it music or art.

“Blue Mingoli is about exposing music talent and diversity, and every year we invite an international artist to share the stage with Malawian musicians and artists as a way of projecting local talent internationally. This is in keeping with our purpose at Standard Bank that together we shall drive the growth of Mother Malawi in all aspects of life. Blue Mingoli is more than music,” said Unyolo.

Previously the bank has engaged Wambali Mkandawire and Lulu as supporting artists for the concert, which is now in its fourth year.

This year, contemporary gospel artist Patience Namadingo is the supporting act for Zonke Dikana South Africa’s Multi-Platinum award winning songstress.

This year’s Blue Mingoli concert is under the theme “More than Music”, and would have an art exhibition in addition to the music. It will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC).