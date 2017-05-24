ZOMBA—(MaraviPost)—The Muslim Alumni Society (MUAS) Zomba Chapter has advised students to refrain from vandalizing school property whenever they disagree with school authorities.

This was said on 14 May, 2017 when the society visited Al-Bakr Boys and As-Salam Girls secondary schools and 21 May 2017 when it visited Zomba Islamic High School, Naisi CDSS, and Pirimiti CDSS.

Bashir Mponda, one of the society’s member, advised students to use contact and dialogue whenever they disagree with their school administrators.

“I know and we all know that disagreements are bound to emerge where there are two or more people. But we don’t need violence to solve them. We need to sit down and talk. That’s the way to go,” Mponda said.

Mponda said that the property they destroy does not belong to the people they disagree with saying that such property belongs to government—in case of a public school—and trustees of the school—in case of private schools.

He then urged the students to start taking good care of school property so that others after then can use them.

“I ask you to be responsible. I ask you to take good care of school property. Brothers and sisters, take good care of school property because your relatives and community need the same resources to realize their right to education,” Mponda urged the students.

MUAS Zomba Chapter is conducting career guidance sessions in secondary schools across Zomba in a bid to impart knowledge to students which they can use in making their career choices. The society will visit St Anthony CDSS and Nasawa Secondary School on 28 May, 2017 before visiting St Marys Girls and Malindi secondary schools on 4 June, 2017.