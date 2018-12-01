By Lusekero Mhango

Muslims living at Karonga Songwe boarder can afford a huge sigh of relief following the opening of a mosque in the area.

The mosque which was officially opened on Friday will cater for about 150 worshipers and the facility was financed by an undisclosed donor to the tune of K10000000.

Speaking in an interview following the opening chair of the Songwe boarder mosque Innocent Bamusi, said it was a special moment for all Muslims living around the surrounding.

“There is a growing number of Muslims at the boarder others who are civil servants and business persons so it created a great need to have a place not only for worship but ownership and a sense of belonging for our growing community,” he said.

He added, worshipers were travelling 25 kilometers to Kapolo and others over the boarder at Kyela in Tanzania just to have an access to a worshiping place hence the mosque is a great relief for all Muslims.

“It has been a huge burden for us Muslims who were without a mosque in our area. A lot of our time and money was spent travelling around to access a mosque for us to do our prayers hence we express our gratitude to the person who sponsored construction of the mosque,” he articulated.

According to a representative of TA Mwakaboko Webster Mwenekule, the construction of the mosque hasn’t only given the Muslim community relief but it has brought development to his area.

“There is a lot to be admired with Islam teaching and principles hence I’m delighted with the coming in of the mosque as it was the only religious place in my area that didn’t construct a prayer house,” he explained.

He therefore urged the community to safeguard the property from vandalism as it is a monument place for us all to treasure and not only Muslims.