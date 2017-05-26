Muslims to start Ramadahn fasting this Saturday

Muslims are expected to start fasting in the month of Ramadhan on Saturday, 27 May, spokesperson for the Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) Sheikh Dinala Chabulika has confirmed to Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview.

“This year, our calendar might end on Friday 26 May, marking the start of our ninth month on our Hijr calendar. The new moon might be sighted on Friday evening,” said Chabulika.

Ramadhan is the ninth month on the Islamic calendar whereby Muslims observe one of the pillars in the Islamic faith where they fast in the afternoon and also abstain from doing anything which is prohibited by the Shariah Law.

Chabulika told Mana that Ramadhan, being one of the sacred months on the Islamic calendar, Muslims should take it as an opportunity to do good deeds.

“It is a month that God gave as an opportunity to harvest a lot of rewards in everything that we do. I should also encourage fellow Muslims to help those that are in need of food so that they should find something to eat when they are breaking their fasting,” Chabulika said.

The month of Ramadhan lasts for 29 to 30 days according to the sighting of the new moon.

After fasting, the Muslims celebrate on the first day of the following month on a day which is called Yaumul Eid (the day of Eid).