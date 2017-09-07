Thursday, September 7, 2017 (MaraviPost): People’s Party (PP) Acting President Uladi Mussa on Thursday, shocked PP supporters and Malawians as a whole, when he declared himself as the People’s Party 2019 Presidential aspirant.

Mussa made the declaration in Lilongwe during a press briefing and challenged the Party’s leader, former President Dr. Joyce Banda, who is in exile in the United States of America.

According to Mussa, his declaration is according to the Party’s Constitution and that Banda’s tenure has expired.

“According to our Party’s Constitution, tenure of office for Dr. Joyce Banda expired on 28 August, this year. This being the case, we now have a constitutional crisis, and I therefore declare my aspiration to become President of this Party,” said Mussa.

Adding “constitutionally, Banda will still be respected as the Party’s former President.”

Mussa further accused Banda of lying to the Party about her return, despite 2019 general elections is around the corner.

“My declaration, will also help the Party to start planning and focusing to the 2019 elections,” he added.

However, PP spokesperson Noel Chimpini, in an interview said Mussa has no power to impose himself as the Party’s 2019 Presidential aspirant.

Chimpini described the move as unnecessary; he said the Party’s leadership fate will be decided later at the Party’s convention.

He did not disclose whether the PP Constitution empowered Mussa to do that but said “if Banda’s tenure is in question, whoever appointed Mussa as the Party’s Acting President the tenure also expired. Mussa’s too has no legitimate claim to leadership.”

The development comes just 24 hours before the ruling People’s Party holds an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC).