Medical doctors who were examining the embattled ‘supreme leader’ of the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo (MUST), Vincent Wandale has disclosed that Wandale who is currently in police custody is suffering from a mental disorder.

The doctors who were doing their job in camera at Lilongwe Magistrate Court early this week, have disclosed this through their report.

National Police Headquarters prosecutor, Happy Mkandawire comfirmed this in an in interview saying the doctors’ report indicated Wandale was mentally ill.

“The doctors’ report recommend thag Wandale should undergo mental rehabilitation,” said Mkandawire.

However, Mkandawire did not indicate whether the report means Wandale is not fit to stand trial saying “what it means is that there was an objection which the court had to deal with as a preliminary issue and this is the issue we have been dealing with from yesterday to today.It also means the court will have to give us guidance on the issue when it makes a ruling on the matter, but we will proceed with the case.”

The State prosecutor also said the court heard the matter in camera because there were other confidential details of Wandale’s health the court wanted to safeguard.

Wandale was arrested last month after he declared a new government for Thyolo and Mulanje, claiming secession from Malawi.

He is facing trial for false statements likely to cause fear and alarm.

The court is expected to continue with the case today (Thurday) and the presiding senior magistrate Paul Chiotcha will determine the way forward for the case.

Wandale, who remains on the Malawi Government payroll as a civil servant in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development stationed at Lilongwe Agriculture Development Division (ADD), first came to the limelight after spearheading a movement for people’s land rights in Mulanje and Thyolo, predominantly tea-growing districts with huge tea plantations.

He was previously arrested and tried for trespassing after threatening to grab land from estate owners to freely distribute to landless people in his capacity as leader of People’s Land Organisation (PLO)