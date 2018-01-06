Blantyre Synod Reverend Dr Billy Gama has found himself engulfed in a Social Media firestorm in the past two days over a picture purported to be of him and unidentified young woman in a very romantic pose on the beach. To say the picture has caused a firestorm would be an understatement.

Making matters worse for the Reverend are past reports of the Reverend that in 2012 he was investigated by Blantyre Synod over similar allegations of being involved with young girls under his care and having another mistress.in Lesotho

The picture had many who have commented on Social Media concluding that it was Reverend Billy Gama and his mistress in a very revealing pose on the beach over the festival season. It cannot be denied that the picture was very revealing. Others went as far as labeling him a Hippocratic for not practicing what he preaches.

Whilst others backed the Reverend claiming the picture was him and his daughter. They claimed he has a unique closeness with only daughter. He lives an English style life, were he openly shows affection for his child. Hence the picture should not to be cause any concern.

The Maravi Post tried to contact Reverend Gama over the issue but his phone remained unanswered. Leading us to believe there is more to the story.