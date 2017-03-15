BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)–President Peter Mutharika has appointed Aggrey Masi as Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

The appointment follows the sacking of former minister George Chaponda, a development which saw Mutharika assuming the role of Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

According to the statement signed by chief secretary Lloyd Muhara, the appointment is with effect from Tuesday, 14 March, 2017.

“His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika President of the Republic of Malawi, in exercise of powers vested in him by section 92(1) as read with section 94(1) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi, has appointed Hon. Aggrey Masi MP, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development. The appointment is with immediate effect,” reads a statement.

Masi’s appointment means Mutharika will continue his role as head of the ministry until another minister is appointed.

Mutharika fired Chaponda last month after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) found stashes of money in various currencies at his house.

The money was found when investigators went to Chaponda’s house to look for information in relation to the procurement of maize from Zambia.