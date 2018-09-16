By Brian Kanyenda

The president Peter Mutharika has reiterated that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will rule this country for the next five years from next year.

Mutharika assured the party members that he is very optimistic that his party will win the next year’s elections with a landslide victory considering that since time immemorial DPP led government has achieved numerous developments.

The president made this assurance at Kamuzu Palace during a fundraising dinner dubbed ‘Blue Night’ which was organized to source funds from well-wishers and party followers to prepare the party in the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Mutharika further said that to achieve this all party members should remain vigilant and work hard to strengthen the party in all corners of the country.

Mutharika said that DPP is not a personal entity, therefore every party member is mandated to take part in any activity in order to resuscitate people’s confidence in the party.

While sounding calm, Mutharika called on all members to sacrifice for the party to realize its mission of developing this country.

Mutharika said: “I therefore want all of us to work hard at every level of the party. Whether you are at branch, area, district regional or national level or you are an ordinary member everyone is important. Let us all work hard to accomplish our mission of developing this country.

“Let us give whatever we can to the party instead of waiting to receive from the party. We all have something to give and something to share” said the party president.

Mutharika further appealed for discipline and unity among the party members for DPP to remain strong.

Meanwhile there is still a case in court where some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) sued DPP to court accusing the party that during the last Blue Night held on July 29, 2017, the party dubiously received donations totaling to MK13.5 million from Blantyre City Council (BCC), Mzuzu City Council (MCC) and Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).