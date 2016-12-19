BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)–President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has effected major shake-up in his administration, firing Minister of Information and Communication Technology and Government Spokesperson Hon Malison Ndau for no reasons.

Ndau has been replaced by the chief of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Nicholas Dausi.

The shake-up has also seen Chief Secretary to the Government George Mkondiwa being replaced by Justice Lloyd Muhara.

Mkondiwa will replace Dr. Issac Munlo who returns to Malawi as Chief Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation, according to the statement.

According to the statement signed by the presidential press secretary and spokesperson, Mgeme Kalilani, made available to Maravi Post, the appointments and redeployments are effective 19th December, 2016.