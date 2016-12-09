BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi leader Peter Mutharika has taken a swipe at opposition political parties who are continuously labeling Malawi as a failed nation, saying Malawi is slowly becoming a great nation contrary to what the critics want people to belive.

Mutharika made the remarks at his inauguration as the Chancellor of the Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must) on Thursday.

He said that Malawi is not a failed state as all signs point to the fact that the country is slowly becoming a great nation.

“A failed state cannot establish this prestigious university. Malawi is not a failed state as some opposition parties and commentators want people to believe. Malawi is becoming a great nation. Let’s start thinking big, acting big and act decisively. That way we can make Malawi great,” said Mutharika as quoted by the Daily Times.

Yesterday, opposition political leaders organised a press briefing in Blantyre where they accused Mutharika of failing to manage the country.

In his nation address, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, has indicated that Malawi is in leadership crisis and in a state of emergency.

“Our nation is in crisis. And in times of national crisis, leadership is critical. But unfortunately for us, the crisis we face is one of leadership itself. And so I have decided to address you directly on this issue, because the leadership of President Mutharika and his government is in a state of emergency, and it will take all of us working together to disabuse ourselves from its destructive effects,” reads the statement in part.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Fabiano, challenged universities to produce innovative students in sciences and technology in order to spur economic growth and development in the country.

He made the appeal in his lecture that he presented at the ceremony titled the “Role of Science, Technology and Innovation in Economic Growth and Development: the National Perspective”.

“Our universities in the country are teaching and producing well-baked students but they are not doing much on innovation. We need students who are innovative enough to create solutions to the challenges that the country is facing.

“There are some graduates from Chancellor College, The Polytechnic, College of Medicine and other colleges that have come up with brilliant ideas in medicine, manufacturing industry and the country is benefiting from their ingenuity. But we need to do more,” Fabiano said.

Professor Goolam Mohamedbhai from Mauritius highlighted the challenges that science, technology and innovation are facing in Africa.

He challenged Must never to compromise quality for quantity and ignore global rankings because “they are not relevant for Africa”.

Must Vice Chancellor Professor Address Malata told the congregation that the university will strive to be innovative and announced that the university will start medical sciences courses in 2018.

Must is the fourth public university in the country that was opened in 2014.

It first enrolled 150 students in three programmes but currently it is training over 900 students