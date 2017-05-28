President Peter Mutharika on Saturday, asked the Muslim community in Malawi to pray for the country’s problems, especially when doing their prayers in this year’s holy month of Ramadhan.

Muslims started observing the month of prayer and fasting, known as Ramadhan, yesterday (Saturday).

According to a State House statement, signed by presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani, Mutharika wishes all Muslims in the country a happy month of Ramadhan. He did not specify the type of problems.

He however, asked Muslims to use the month to achieve love, national cohesion, and development in the country.

“I wish the Muslim community in the country peace, joy, and blessings as they observe the holy month of Ramadhan,” reads part of the statement.

During the month of Ramadhan, which is the nine month on the Islamic calendar, Muslims are to refrain from eating or drinking during the daylight hours. Muslims hold this is decreed by Allah (God).

The month of Ramadhan is a 40 day event and will close at the sighting of the moon after the 40 days.

The Maravi Post wishes all Muslim faithful, peace, joy and blessings during the month of Ramadhan.