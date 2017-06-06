President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday left the country on a two nation visit to Europe, where he is expected to engage in a number of meetings with European leaders, and addressing university students.

His first visit will be Brussels, Belgium, where he will hold a number of meetings before proceeding to Britain.

Mutharika, who departed from the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), said among other engagements, he was hopeful of three agreements that he is expected to sign while in Europe.

Said Mutharika: “I will attend a two-day annual meeting for the European Union, secondly I will have bilateral talks with the Director-General of United Nations, the Commissioner of Trade, as well as the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

“ Apart from all these, Malawi is also expected to sign agreements that will see the country getting finance on issues of agriculture, nutrition as well as issues of women and the youth,” added Mutharika.

President Mutharika will then ‪on Friday, 9 June 2017‬, make an address at the glamorous Oxford University in the United Kingdom