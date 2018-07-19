By Christina Matoga, Mec Stringer,

The Transformation Movement has advised people in Salima to vote for Vice President Saulos Chilima in 2019 polls and remove Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which they say has let down Malawians in their five year rule.

Citing among other things the movement pointed out rampant corruption in government departments, plundering of tax payer’s money by the President himself and some cabinet members, denial for justice especially for the poor and lack of transparency and accountability in government activities.

Speaking on Wednesday at Salima Community grounds, Acting Chairman for the youth Lewis Ngalande says time has come for DPP to let go and let the young and intelligent generation which he retaliated that is the majority in population as well to rule the country.

Ngalande said the youth of Malawi are tired of stories that they are leaders of tomorrow adding time has come for youth to become active in mainstream politics not only being used as doormats or just party followers come 2019 tripartite elections.

“As we are launching this movement soon in Lilongwe, Masintha ground the youth of Malawi should know that their time has come to rule this country and we should vote for our fellow youth, Saulos Chilima in next year’s elections,” he said.

He further added that young people are tired of being fooled by the older generations which most of them when voted into power they only fulfill their needs through stealing of public money meant for development.

The movement said the meeting is to mobilize people in Salima to be part of the launch on Saturday emphasized that the grouping is established as a platform for people of all the regions in Malawi and the meeting was represented by the chairman Noel Masangwi, Lewis Ngalande as well as other members from central region and district respectively.