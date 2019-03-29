Mutharika not committal on Friday’s  Presidential debate

Malawi Airtel Mobile
By Our Reporter   /   Friday, 29 Mar 2019 05:22AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags: , ,   /   33 views

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika, who is also  Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) torchbearer for May 21 general elections has not shown any interest on today’s Presidential debate at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Organizing Taskforce Chairperson Teresa Ndanga on Wednesday released a programme outlining how Presidential debates will be held ahead of the forthcoming May 21 tripartite election.

According to the statement, the first Presidential debate is scheduled take place on March 29, 2019 and the debate will be attended by the following Presidential candidates; Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika – Democratic Progressive Party (DPP);  Atupele Austin Muluzi – United Democratic Front (UDF); Dr. Lazarus Chakwera – Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Dr. Saulosi Chilima – UTM.

But Mutharika is yet to confirm his participation on the debate.

Chairperson of the organizing taskforce, Teresa Ndanga, who is also chairperson of Misa-Malawi confirmed of the development in an interview with the press.

Ndanga said the organizers are still negotiating with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to send its presidential candidate.

Two weeks ago the ruling DPP through its Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey issued a statement saying the party will not take part in any debate ahead of the forthcoming May 21 polls.

Jeffrey wa Jeffrey accused the organizers led by Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) of being biased.

The party went further by saying that it will explore other avenues of communicating to its follows ahead of the polls.

Muthrika’s runningmate Everton Chimulirenji snubbed all debates which Zodiak conducted three regions of the country.

