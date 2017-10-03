Malawian President Peter Mutharika returned home on Monday, from New York, United States of America where he fulfilled a number of engagements, including addressing the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA72).

Immediately Mutharika called upon journalists to report positive stories about Malawi and not dwell on the negative issues.

Briefing members of the media at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA), President Mutharika said Malawi has also benefited a lot from the UNGA trip saying he attended about 38 meetings with various influential people and investors.

For instance, Mutharika said Malawi scored the global star on ending child, early and forced marriages, and fighting HIV and AIDS after a documentary featuring Senior Chief Kachindamoto and others was shown to the world, saying he is excited about how popular Malawi has become globally on the issue.

“Out there people see and appreciate our efforts. But it is unfortunate that here at home, we don’t take pride in our achievements, but instead dwell on negative publicity. I urge journalists in the country to report positive news and further the welfare of Malawi globally,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika highlighted that it is now up to Malawians to be positive and be able to appreciate what government is doing than just being bent at fault-finding and instead of bringing to the limelight what the nation has achieved.

“We should get away of this negative attitude and embrace positive thinking. We need to change and boost our country. Let us speak positive about our nation and be in line with those that see good in our nation,” he said.

He said Malawi is leading on UN AIDS and this will continue to project the country on the global scene and allow a lot of investments in the country.

He said all the meetings that were attended were educative and informative as they also created an opportunity for Malawi to showcase some of the projects the nation is investing on.

President Mutharika, a lawyer by profession, elected in 2014 for a five-year Presidential term, left the country on September 15, with a 19-member delegation to the annual UN General Assembly held from September 19 to 25.

Media and civil society organisations in Malawi have called the government to disclose all expenses incurred on President Mutharika’s tour, including those of his entourage.