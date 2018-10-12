LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-It has been rumored that President Peter Mutharika plans to appoint Atupele Muluzi as Malawi’s Second Vice President ahead of the forthcoming 2019 tripartite election.

This is according information reached The Maravi Post has learnt this week that team of experts within the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been appointed to look on the matter.

But DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi who is also Minister of Information and Communications Technology expressed ignorance on the matter when contacted for comment by Zodaik Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Dausi therefore asked for more time since he is outside the country.

Muluzi who is also Minister of Health and Population also expressed ignorance on the matter, saying nothing of that nature has ever happened.