While presidents across the globe are rightly worried about what the Donald Trump presidency might bring, we Malawians should be celebrating as the expectation is that the US-Malawi relations will improve owing to the similarity between the two nations’ presidents; that is, that both are arrogant and adamant.

That the United States unpopular president—Donald Trump—is arrogant and adamant is there for everyone to see. The same is also true of the president of Malawi—Peter Mutharika—who, on several occasions, has shown the nation the ugly side of his Trump-like arrogance and adamance.

Among others, Peter Mutharika’s government has vehemently refused to allow the directors of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Electoral Commission to be appointed by parliament so as to ensure that these two institutions regain their lost independence. The irony, however, is that he campaigned for the presidency based on this very same promise. Shame!

He has so refused with an unwarranted importance and an untold pride that he is the president and that no one can tell him otherwise.

Mutharika has consistently shown the I-do-what-I-want attitude so very many times. He has refused to give an account of money he spent in his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) trip. He has also refused to fire seven rotten ministers despite him having been given audit report implicating those ministers and despite his having the power to fire them.

Does the above arrogance of Mutharika ring anything similar to Trump’s arrogance? Of course ‘Yes’! If current affairs is anything to go by, you will see that has refused to drop his plan to build a border wall separating US and Mexico. He has also bulldozed the construction of the infamous North Dakota Pipeline despite opposition from North Dakota residents.

Not only are Mutharika and Trump bedfellows in arrogance but also in adamance. Mutharika has systematically inculcated into himself this idea, stemming from his fear of being seen weak, of sticking to his guns in almost all situations, most of which are nauseatingly unwarranted.

Consequently, Mutharika does not listen to voices of reason. He does not see the good side of advice as long as it is not coming from his cronies. He does not soften his heart to people’s pleas and requests.

Because he is adamant, Mutharika has not listened to people’s advice that he perfects his relationship with his vice president Saulos Chilima. Because he is adamant, the Malawi leader has not softened his heart to Malawians’ pleas and requests to fire Agriculture Minister Dr. George Chaponda over his involvement in the maizegate saga.

Even here, Malawi’s Mutharika is strikingly similar to US’s Trump. Trump has not listened to people’s pleas and requests to abandon his banning of entry into US of muslims from muslim-majority countries.

Geopolitically speaking, the two—Malawi president Peter Mutharika and US president Donald Trump—may be worlds apart but, realitywise, the two are as close to each other as fingers are in as far as their arrogance and adamance are concerned.