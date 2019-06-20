Grace

Her story when you fully hear it, is that which resembles strongly to the biblical story of David and Goliath🏋️‍♀️💪🏾! Honourable Grace Kwelepeta, stood in Zomba Malosa and boy! did she not meet hardships on this journey! This is her first attempt in that hot seat. The people rewarded her accordingly and selected her to be their representative for the next 5 years. From the passion in her voice and her work in the constiuency, this is going to be one great fighter in Parliament.
She thanks her constituents, for entrusting her with this position and more importantly, recognizing the hard working efforts of the “underdog” in the race, that was really tough and rough. Her agenda, is strongly on economic empowerment for her people. Honorable Grace Kwelepeta, you are the one to watch in this Parliament. I have high hopes that you will deliver. Congratulations.

While his Election is still in question, The Head of State, Professor Arthur Peter Muthalika, has on Wednesday appointed a new Cabinet. Through the powers conferred upon him by the Republican Constitution, Section 94 (I) the President has appointed his new Cabinet follows:

  • His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of Defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defense Force
  • Right Honouble Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management and Public Events
  • Honouble Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P., Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
  • Honouble Mark Michael Bottomani, M.P. Minister of Information, Civic Education and Information Technolog
  • Honouble Simon Vuwa Kaunda, M.P., Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
  • Honouble Benson Malunga Phiri, M.P., Minister of Local Government and Rural Development
  • Honouble Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango, M.P., Minister of Health and Population
  • Honouble Ibrahim Salim Bagus, M.P., Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism,
  • Honouble Kondwani Namkhumwa, M.P., Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development
  • Honouble Dr. William Susuwele Banda, M.P., Minister of Education, Science and Technology
  • Honouble Bright Msaka, S.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
  • Honouble Francis Kasaila, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
  • Honouble Martha Lundin Mhone Chanjo, M.P., Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation
  • Honouble Ralph Jooma, M.P., Minister of Transportation and Public Works
  • Honouble Nicholas Harry Dausi, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security
  • Honouble Mary Thom Navicha, M.P., Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare
  • Honouble Bintony Katsaira, M.P., Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining
  • Honouble Francis Phiso, M.P., Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

 

The President has also appointed deputy ministers and these include:

  • Honouble Chipiliro Mpinganjira, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Defence,
  • Honouble Esther Majaza, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development
  • Honouble Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, M.P.  Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology
  • Honouble Charles Mchacha, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Transportation and Public Works
  • Honouble Grace Kwelepeta, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare
  • Honouble Mungasulwa Mwambande, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

 

The Head of State has also appointed the following to perform various national tasks:

  • Honouble Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General,
  • Honouble Dr. Goodall Gondwe as Special Advisor on Finance and Development,
  • Honouble Dr. Uladi Mussa as Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs,
  • Honouble Grezelder Geffrey as Special Advisor on Women Affairs
  • Honouble Dr. Chris Daza as Special Advisor on Governance.

 

Unlike the previous Cabinets, the new one has more deputies and women Minsters, a development which probably responds to calls from most women rights defenders to have equal numbers of men and women in influential positions

 

 

