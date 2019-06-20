While his Election is still in question, The Head of State, Professor Arthur Peter Muthalika, has on Wednesday appointed a new Cabinet. Through the powers conferred upon him by the Republican Constitution, Section 94 (I) the President has appointed his new Cabinet follows:

His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of Defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defense Force

Right Honouble Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management and Public Events

Honouble Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P., Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Honouble Mark Michael Bottomani, M.P. Minister of Information, Civic Education and Information Technolog

Honouble Simon Vuwa Kaunda, M.P., Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Honouble Benson Malunga Phiri, M.P., Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

Honouble Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango, M.P., Minister of Health and Population

Honouble Ibrahim Salim Bagus, M.P., Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism,

Honouble Kondwani Namkhumwa, M.P., Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development

Honouble Dr. William Susuwele Banda, M.P., Minister of Education, Science and Technology

Honouble Bright Msaka, S.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs

Honouble Francis Kasaila, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Honouble Martha Lundin Mhone Chanjo, M.P., Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation

Honouble Ralph Jooma, M.P., Minister of Transportation and Public Works

Honouble Nicholas Harry Dausi, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security

Honouble Mary Thom Navicha, M.P., Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare

Honouble Bintony Katsaira, M.P., Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining

Honouble Francis Phiso, M.P., Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The President has also appointed deputy ministers and these include:

Honouble Chipiliro Mpinganjira, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Defence,

Honouble Esther Majaza, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development

Honouble Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, M.P. Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology

Honouble Charles Mchacha, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Transportation and Public Works

Honouble Grace Kwelepeta, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare

Honouble Mungasulwa Mwambande, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

The Head of State has also appointed the following to perform various national tasks:

Honouble Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General,

Honouble Dr. Goodall Gondwe as Special Advisor on Finance and Development,

Honouble Dr. Uladi Mussa as Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs,

Honouble Grezelder Geffrey as Special Advisor on Women Affairs

Honouble Dr. Chris Daza as Special Advisor on Governance.

Unlike the previous Cabinets, the new one has more deputies and women Minsters, a development which probably responds to calls from most women rights defenders to have equal numbers of men and women in influential positions