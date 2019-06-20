While his Election is still in question, The Head of State, Professor Arthur Peter Muthalika, has on Wednesday appointed a new Cabinet. Through the powers conferred upon him by the Republican Constitution, Section 94 (I) the President has appointed his new Cabinet follows:
- His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of Defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defense Force
- Right Honouble Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management and Public Events
- Honouble Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P., Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
- Honouble Mark Michael Bottomani, M.P. Minister of Information, Civic Education and Information Technolog
- Honouble Simon Vuwa Kaunda, M.P., Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
- Honouble Benson Malunga Phiri, M.P., Minister of Local Government and Rural Development
- Honouble Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango, M.P., Minister of Health and Population
- Honouble Ibrahim Salim Bagus, M.P., Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism,
- Honouble Kondwani Namkhumwa, M.P., Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development
- Honouble Dr. William Susuwele Banda, M.P., Minister of Education, Science and Technology
- Honouble Bright Msaka, S.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
- Honouble Francis Kasaila, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
- Honouble Martha Lundin Mhone Chanjo, M.P., Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation
- Honouble Ralph Jooma, M.P., Minister of Transportation and Public Works
- Honouble Nicholas Harry Dausi, M.P., Minister of Homeland Security
- Honouble Mary Thom Navicha, M.P., Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare
- Honouble Bintony Katsaira, M.P., Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining
- Honouble Francis Phiso, M.P., Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.
The President has also appointed deputy ministers and these include:
- Honouble Chipiliro Mpinganjira, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Defence,
- Honouble Esther Majaza, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development
- Honouble Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, M.P. Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology
- Honouble Charles Mchacha, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Transportation and Public Works
- Honouble Grace Kwelepeta, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare
- Honouble Mungasulwa Mwambande, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.
The Head of State has also appointed the following to perform various national tasks:
- Honouble Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General,
- Honouble Dr. Goodall Gondwe as Special Advisor on Finance and Development,
- Honouble Dr. Uladi Mussa as Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs,
- Honouble Grezelder Geffrey as Special Advisor on Women Affairs
- Honouble Dr. Chris Daza as Special Advisor on Governance.
Unlike the previous Cabinets, the new one has more deputies and women Minsters, a development which probably responds to calls from most women rights defenders to have equal numbers of men and women in influential positions