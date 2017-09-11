Councilor for Rukuru Ward in Karonga, Harry Mwanyembe on Monday became the district council chairperson after beating three candidates with six votes.

The three candidates who lost to Mwanyembe include former chairperson Ernest Mwalughali of Lupembe Ward and his deputy Katambika Msiska of Khwawa Ward who both got three votes as well as Uliwa Ward councilor Tengamowa Munthali who got zero.

On other hand, Nyungwe Ward councilor, Patrick Chunda was voted as vice chairperson with seven votes after beating Joyce Nyondo of Mlare Ward, the only female councilor in the district who had five votes.

Speaking to the council after elections, Mwanyembe pledged to create a conducive environment for business and eradicate corruption in all public places in the district.

“I will also need your support to fulfill my vision. My vision is to put Karonga on the map and end corruption. Thanks all for having trust in me,” said Mwanyembe.

Karonga central Member of Parliament, Frank Mwenifumbo while congratulating Mwanyembe and his vice, asked the whole councilors to forget about elections and support their fellow in order to develop the district.

In his remarks, councilor Munthali said despite losing the election, he will support the winners with his whole heart.