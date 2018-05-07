The Mwanza police is keeping in custody a 36 year old man for the offence of abducting a 17 year old girl from Mchotseni village in the district.

District police spokesperson, Edwin Kaunda, told the Maravi Post that Frackson Zalinga, is suspected to have abducted a 17 year old girl between the month of March and April this year.

According to Kaunda they received a complaint from the father of the girl that her child went missing for some days which led to police investigations and arrest of the suspect.

“We received a complaint from the father of the girl that her child went missing for some days between the month of March and April and this made us to institute a team of officers to follow the matter.

“After a successful investigation we arrested Frackson Zalinga being the suspect who abducted the girl and any will appear on 21 April this year after we finalise paper work processes,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda added that the suspect is expected to answer the of Child abduction which contravenes section 78 of the child care, protection and justice act.

Frackson comes from Mchotseni village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza.