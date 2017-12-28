MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Mwanza police station are keeping custody a 38-year old Venacio Kunyada for allegedly sodomizing a 16-year old boy.

The suspect is said to have committed the sexual assault on Christmas Day at Sudala village.

Mwanza police station publicist Edwin Kaunda told The Maravi Post that Kunyada met the victim (name with held) and told him that he has some drugs that can cure the pimples which the boy has on the face.

Kaunda added that Venacio then took the boy to a house which was under construction and forced the boy to undress and had anal sex with him.

After the suspect had finished enjoying the anal sex, he instructed the victim to meet him the next day for the same act.

“The boy went home and explained to his friend what had happened . The friend informed the parents of the victim who later reported to Mwanza police.

“Venacio was arrested on on Wednesday, December 27, this year and he will appear in court soon to answer the charge of Sodomy,”said Kaunda.

The suspect Kunyada hails from Mchotseni village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza.