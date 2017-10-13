MWANZA-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi police in the border district of Mwanza on Thursday arrested 22-year old Cossam Kangulu for illegal possession of foreign currency.

Mwanza police publicist Edwin Kaunda, said the suspect was arrested at Mwanza border with 300 US dollars and 6,700 meticals.

The police publicist added that Cossam failed to produce documents for possessing the said foreign currency, when he was asked for proof.

“Cossam will appear in court very soon to answer the the charge of illegal possession of foreign currency, contrary to section 25 of the Exchange Control Act,” said Kaunda

Cossam hails from Masokosa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthache in Mwanza.