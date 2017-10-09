MWANZA-(MaraviPost)- Mwanza police are keeping in custody 47-year old Peter Mickson for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter.

Mwanza police station spokesperson Edward Kaunda told the Maravi Post that last year, the suspect’s 16 year old daughter went to their vegetable garden

And while girl was picking the pumpkin leaves, her father Peter approached her.

When Mickson came near her, he asked the daughter to have sex with him and the girl accepted.

Kaunda said from that day the suspect and the daughter continued in regjkarly having sexual intercourse.

In June 2016, Peter’s wife was surprised to see changes in her daughters appearance.

“The mother asked girl if she was pregnant and the accepted and said that her father was the man responsible for her pregnancy.

“The mother reported the issue to Mwanza police and the police referred her to Mwanza DHO where medical examination revealed that the girl was pregnant,” Kaunda said.

Following investigations Mickson was later arrested, and eventually was taken to Mwanza FGM Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of incest, which is contrary to section 157 of the Penal Code.

Mickson was granted court bail since his case file was supposed to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal as required by law.

The police publicist added that Katani later made an application to the court to revoke the bail, which had been given to Mickson, considering the strength of the evidence given by the witnesses.

“The court concurred with the prosecutor and revoked the bail. Mickson is on remand at Mwanza prison where he is waiting further hearibv of his case,” said Kaunda.

Mickson hails from Kasampha village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthache in district.