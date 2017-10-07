MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Mwanza police are keeping in custody a 47-year old Peter Mickson for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter.

Mwanza police station spokesperson Edward Kaunda told the Maravi Post that last year, 2016 at around 4 pm the suspect’s 16 year old daughter went to their vegetable garden and while girl was picking the pumpkin leaves she saw her father Peter coming towards her.

When Mickson came near her, he asked her daughter to have sex with him and the girl accepted. Kaunda said from that day the suspect and the daughter continued to have sexual intercourse as an order of the day.

It was until in June 2016, when Peter’s wife got surprised to see changes in her daughter’s appearance. “The mother asked girl if she was pregnant and the accepted and said that her father was the man responsible for her pregnancy.

“The mother reported the issue to Mwanza police and the police referred her to Mwanza DHO where medical examination revealed that the girl was pregnant,” Kaunda said.

Following investigations Mickson was later arrested, eventually was taken to Mwanza FGM Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of incest which is contrary to section 157 of the Penal Code.

Mickson was granted court bail since his case file was supposed to be sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal as required by law.

The police publicist adds; “Katani later made an application to the court to revoke the bail which it gave Mickson considering the strength of the evidence given by the witnesses.

“The court concurred with the prosecutor and revoked the bail. Mickson is on remand at Mwanza prison where he is waiting further trial of his case,” said Kaunda.

Mickson hails from Kasampha village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nthache in the district.