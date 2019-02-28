By Thandie Chadzandiyani

MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court this week fined a 25-year old Chris Chisomo Pemba MK30 000,00 for the offense assaulting occasion actual bodily harm.

Mwanza Police Station Public Relations Officer (PRO) Edwin Kaunda told the Maravi Post that the convict Pemba on 20 February this year within Mwanza township willfully and unlawfully assaulted Violet Kamwendo occasioning actual bodily harm.

The victim reported to Mwanza Police where she was referred to Mwanza DHO for medical attention.

Kaunda added that the victim Chris went missing after committing the offense but surprisingly handed himself to Mwanza police on 25th February (Monday).

Contrary to section 254 of the Penal Code, he was taken to Mwanza FGM court on 26 February (On Tuesday) where he pleaded guilty to the charge of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

“Chris asked for leniency saying he is still in school but the Prosecuter Sergeant Annie Chisale asked the court to give the Convict a meaningful sentence to deter others.

“Before passing the sentence His worship Roy Kakutu told the convict to avoid resorting to violence whenever there is a misunderstanding between him and his friends”, said Kaunda.

The convict Pemba aged 25 hails from Kalomo village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kachindamoto in Dedza district.