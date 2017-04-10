Mwanza man jailed 14 years for defiling 15 yr old girl

MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi court in the boarder district of Mwanza, on Friday sentenced 21-year old Jasphat Mitambo with a 14-year jail term for defiling a 15-year old girl at Mchotseni village.

According to Mwanza police station spokesperson Edwin Kaunda, the court heard that the victim’s mother on January 24, 2017, left her daughter at home and went to Tsimba primary School at Rabson village, for a parents and teachers association (PTA) meeting; and that upon return, she did not find her daughter.

The mother waited up to 7 p.m., but the daughter did not return home; she even checked with her neighbours but this yield nothing.

Subsequently, the next day, the victim’s uncle informed the mother that he had seen the victim at Mchotseni village with the convict at his house.

The girl’s mother rushed to Mwanza police and reported the events surround the disappearance of her daughter. The police followed up and found the daughter in the suspect’s house.

Kaunda said the suspect was immediately arrested and the young girl was taken to Mwanza District Hospital where medical examination revealed that she had been defiled.

The police publicist added that Josphat Mitambo, after a full trial with four witnesses testifying against him, was found guilty of the charge of the defiling a minor, an offense which contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

“Although in mitigation, Mitambo pleaded for leniency saying he proposed marriage to the victim, and she agreed; but the court magistrate Judge Ranwell Mangazi, said that any agreement of marriage with girls under 18 years becomes null and void.

“Judge Mangazi thereforee gave him a custodial sentence of 14 years in jail to send a message to those who abuse young girls pretending that the young girls had consented to the acr,” Kaunda said.

The convict Mitambo comes from Magareta village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mulauli in Neno district.