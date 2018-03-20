The Mwanza First Grade Magistrate court on Monday slapped the 22-year old Emmanuel Lino with 14 years jail term for defiling his brother’s daughter.

Mwanza police station spokesperson Edwin Kaunda told The Maravi Post that the court head that the convict committed the crime when he was staying with his brother at Mchotseni village.

It was during the night of December 29 to 30, 2017, took advantage of the absence of his brother and entered the room where his brother’s 11 yr old girl was sleeping and defiled her.

The girl thereafter revealed the ordeal to her father who came home on the following day. Eventually, father took the girl to Mwanza police who referred the girl to Mwanza DHO where defilement was confirmed.

The police publicist added that Emmanuel was arrested on the day the matter was reportedly to the police and appeared before court on January 8 this year ,and pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.

“The state prosecutor Joshua Chirambo summoned four witnesses who testified against the convict. After full trial, Emmanuel was found guilty of the charge against him. In his submission, Chirambo asked the court to mete out a stiffer punishment because the trend of defiling young girls is on the rise in the district.

“Although, Emmanuel asked for leniency but His worship Ranwell Mangazi said that the convict is supposed to be given a stiffer punishment because he failed to protect and care for his brother’s daughter who entrusted to him,” said Kaunda.

The convict Lino hails from Mchotseni village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza.