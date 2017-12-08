MWANZA-(Maravi)-The Mwaza First Grade Magistrate court this week slapped a 24-year old Elias Jafali to seven years with hard labour for being found guilty of traffic 12 Malawians to Mozambique.

Mwanza police station spokesperson Edward Kaunda told The Maravi Post that Jafali was arrested on the December 4, at Mwanza roadblock after police had found him with 12 Malawians whom he was taking to Mozambique.

Upon impounding, the victims told police that the convict picked them in Mangochi and promised to find jobs for them in Mozambique.

After appearing before court Elias appeared before court pleaded not guilty to the charge of Trafficking in persons contrary to section 14 (1)of the Trafficking in persons Act.

But state prosecutor Chirambo paraded three witnesses to prove the charge against Elias.

After full trial , the court found Elias guilty of the charge.

“Prosecutor Chirambo in his submissions asked the court to consider giving Jafali a stiffer punishment because what he was about to do to these 12 people is modern day slavery.

“In passing the sentence, His worship Ran well Mangazi agreed with the prosecutor and jailed Elias Jafali as said earlier,” said Kaunda

Jafali hails from Ntonde village Traditioonal Authority (T.A) Chowe in Mangochi district.