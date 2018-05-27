By Alick Junior Sichali

Mwanza first grade magistrate court has convicted and sentenced a 35 year old man to two years imprisonment with hard labour for swindling money he was collecting for Mwanza council at Thambani market in the district.

Spokesperson of police in the district, Edwin Kaunda, confirmed the development in an interview saying the convict, Isaiah Mtero, failed to explain on the amount of he was supposed to collect in the month of February when he was audited by the council.

According to Kaunda this prompted the council’s official to report the matter to Mwanza police which they arrested him on 9 February and was charged with Theft by public servant contrary to section 283 of the penal code.

The district spokesperson said Mtero was an employee of Mwanza council and was working as a market master at Thambani market.

“It is true Mwanza first grade magistrate court has convicted and sentenced Isaiah Mtero to two years imprisonment with hard labour who was arrested by us after falling to explain the whereabouts of the money he collected in the month of February this year,” Kaunda said.

When Mtero appeared before the court he pleaded not guilty to the charge which made the state prosecutor Inspector David Makawa, to bring six witnesses to prove that the convict really did the Malpractice.

Makawa asked the court to mete out a stiffer sentence to act as warning to other public servants in Malawi who might be brooding such Malpractice.

And when passing the sentence His worship Ran well Mangazi concurred with the state prosecutor and said that those who swindle public funds should be given meaningful jail term to deter others hence the two years sentence and also ordered that the money that Mtero’s relative brought be reinstituted to Mwanza District Council.

Isaiah Mtero comes from Eliya village TA Kanduku in Mwanza.