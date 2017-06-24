MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Stealing a bicycle worth MK35,000.00 in the boarder district of Mwanza, on Friday landed 20-year old Joawo Frank six years in jail with hard labor.

According to Mwanza police publicist Edward Kaunda, the Court in the district, heard that the convict Frank committed the offense at Mchotseni village ‪on February 4‬, this year.

Kaunda said the owner of the bicycle, Nickson Malunga and his wife left their house in the morning, for shunga village to visit their relative.

Upon return to their home three hours kate, the couple was surprised to see the main door of their house wide open.

“They checked in the house and discovered that their bicycle valued at K35,000.00 was missing, and presumed, stolen.

Nickson immediately reported the incident to Mwanza police. Following a police man hunt, Joawo Frank was arrested ‪on February 20‬, this year.

“After appeared before Mwanza Magistrate Court on ‪February 24‬, he pleaded not guilty to the charges of house breaking, and theft. However the State paraded four witnesses in its case against him.

Consequently, His Worship Ranwell Mangazi, found Joawo Frank guilty of the two charges and slapped him with the six and two years in jail for house breaking and theft respectively which will run concurrently,” said Kaunda.

The convict Joawo Frank hails from Dzimphonje village in Chikwawa district