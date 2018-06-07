Mwanza First grade magistrate on Monday sentenced and convicted Amvera James aged 18 to 30 days suspended sentence for an offence of criminal Trespass which is contrary to section 314(a) of the penal code

According to Hope Kasakula, Mwanza deputy police publicist the court heard that the convict James on 26th day of may 2018 was found at the premises of Liness chinchembere aged 43 hailing from mchotseni village T/A kanduku in mwanza.

Amvera was found sitting in one of the rooms in Linessi’s house and on 1st june 2018 Amvera appeared before court.

He therefore pleaded guilty of the offence and the court found him also guilty to the offence of criminal trespass and went on slapping him the said sentence

The convict James hails from Mchotseni village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza district.