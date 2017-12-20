MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-The Mwanza police is keeping in custody a 35-year old Beatrice Katsache for concealing the birth of a child.

According to Mwanza Police publicist Edward Kaunda, the suspect Katsache was eight months pregnant and on the Tuesday, December 19, this year, she went to her maize garden to do some work.

Kaunda disclosed that as she was working, Beatrice felt labour pains and delivered a still born child within her garden.

The police publicist added that instead of going home to inform her relatives on what had happened, she decided to bury the body of the child in a bush close to her garden.

“When she reached her home , her neighbours were surprised to see a change in her body appearance . Beatrice was asked to explain what had happened and she revealed all what happened.

“Beatrice was taken to police and she will appear in court soon to answer the charge of concealing the birth of a child contrary to section 232 of the Penal Code,” said Kaunda

The suspect Beatrice hails from Mgonga village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kanduku in Mwanza.