Mwanza woman becomes a third millionaire in Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion seems to favour women following the third winner of MK1 million in weekly draws.

During the second draw currently on Monday at the company’s head office in the capital Lilongwe, Monica Osman from Mwanza district emerged the winner.

Monica joined her last week counter part lucky winners including Aisha White and Rhoda Hara from Mchinji and Blantyre respectively.

Osman therefore lauded the company while encouraging other customers to patronise the promotion that they also be millionaires.

Frank Magombo, Airtel Malawi’s Marketing Director expressed gratitude over the overwhelming support the promotion is receiving from customers.

Magombo said the company was happy to see most first millionaires are women particularly in rural areas.