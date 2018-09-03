Mwanza woman becomes a third millionaire in Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched Airtel “Bandaulo Bandulo” promotion seems to favour women following the third winner of MK1 million in weekly draws.
During the second draw currently on Monday at the company’s head office in the capital Lilongwe, Monica Osman from Mwanza district emerged the winner.
Monica joined her last week counter part lucky winners including Aisha White and Rhoda Hara from Mchinji and Blantyre respectively.
Osman therefore lauded the company while encouraging other customers to patronise the promotion that they also be millionaires.
Frank Magombo, Airtel Malawi’s Marketing Director expressed gratitude over the overwhelming support the promotion is receiving from customers.
Magombo said the company was happy to see most first millionaires are women particularly in rural areas.
Launched on August 15, the promotion gives all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
Dubbed ‘Bandulo Bandulo’, the promotion will give all Airtel customers a chance to win fantastic
cash prizes by simply purchasing an Airtel bundle – whether Data, Voice, SMS Combo, International
or roaming bundle.
And will be automatically entered into a draw to win MK1 million cash, MK10, 000 cash and 4G MiFi routers every week from today 15th August until the 5th of December where one lucky customer will win the final grand prize of MK10 million cash!
Apart from the grand prize of MK10 million cash which will be awarded at the end of the promotion.
The ‘Bandulo Bandulo’ promotion, which will run for 16 weeks from 15th August until the 5th of December, will award 2 lucky winners with MK1m each every week; and by the end of the 16 weeks, 1,000 customers will have won MK10, 000 cash; and 1,000 customers will each walk away with a 4G MiFi router.
A total of 2029 winners across every town and district in the country by the end of the promotion.
Therefore each bundle purchase will qualify as ONE Entry in the Bandulo Bandulo Promotion so the more bundles customers buy, the higher the chances of winning prizes.
All winners will be contacted via the official Airtel promotion line +265121.