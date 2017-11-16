BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Australia-based Malawian netball player Mwawi Kumwenda is now in the camp with the Queens in their preparation for the three series friendly international games against England.

The Australia-based Malawian goal shooter joining the camp dispels a long week verbal war between Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and the player from her expulsion from the Queens squad for reporting late at training camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series in Australia where they lost miserably.

The development comes after a scathing letter that she wrote NAM on Thursday last week outlining conditions that would enable Mwawi to join camp.

Kumwenda was therefore delighted to do national duties again.

The Malawi Queens star, who signed a two-year deal with Vixens,saidshe is readyto fire the team during the three- games against England.

Some of the notable names inthe squad include Blue Eagles centreTakondwa Lwazi, JoyceMvula, Carol Ngwira, Laureen Ngwira and Joana Kachilika.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head- to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

Mwawi has been instrumental in Malawi Queens world class record of netball over the years now