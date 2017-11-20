By Lloyd M’bwana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawian and international netball player Mwawi Kumwenda has been drafted into the final Malawi Netball, the Queens squad which head Coach Mary Waya named on Friday.

The final squad is expected to play international testing series match against the 2017 World Fast5 Netball Series champions England later this month.

The Australia-based Malawian goal shooter joining the camp dispels a long week verbal war between Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) and the player from her expulsion from the Queens squad for reporting late at training camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series in Australia where they lost miserably.

The development comes after a scathing letter that she wrote NAM on Thursday last week outlining conditions that would enable Mwawi to join camp

A total of 18 players were called into training camp which started on Sunday this week but only 12 have made it in Waya’s final squad.

Out of the players which were included in the just ended Fast5 competition in Australia, Waya has dropped two namely veteran and former Queens Captain Caroline Ntukule ‘Ayuda’ Ngwira and shooter Alinafe Kamwala both from Kukoma Diamonds.

The other players who have failed to be drafted in the final squad are Fanny Mwale, Pilirani Msukwa. Grace Chazungulira and Shirrah Dimba.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head- to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

Tickets for the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship are available now from www.theo2.co.uk and start fromjust £20 with group tickets available priced from £60 for four adults.

VIP Courtside tickets are available for £150 from www.fast5allstars.com.

Here is the full squad.

DEFENDERS

Juliet Sambo— Blue Eagles Sisters

Joana Kachilika- Thunder Queens

Martha Dambo—

Thunder Queens

Wezzie Mzembe—Kukoma Diamonds

Lauren Ngwira—Tigresses

ATTACKERS

Takondwa Lwazi—Blue Eagles Sisters

Thandie Galeta—Thunder Queens

Rose Nkanda—Civonets

SHOOTERS

Mwai Kumwenda—

Melbourne Vixens

Joyce Mvula— Blue Eagles Sisters

Jane Chimaliro—Civonets

Jessca Mazengera Sanudi— Kukoma Diamonds