Malawi’s only netball exports international players Mwawi Kumwenda and Joyce Mvula will join the national team, the Queens in New Zealand en route to Australia for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kumwenda plays for Melbourne Vixens in the Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball while Mvula is enjoying right form with Manchester Thunder of England in the Vitality Netball Super League.

The Queens’ lanky goal shooters will not join the training camp currently underway in Blantyre but will play in the Taini Jamison Trophy in Auckland, New Zealand, a warm-up for Commonwealth games.

The games will be played from April 5 to 16.

Both Malawi Queens coach Griffin Saenda and his assistant Whyte Mlilima confirmed that the duo will join the squad in New Zealand.

The coaches say the players are currently active in their club assignments and enjoying rich form.

Mlilima said they meet the two players, they will only work on gelling them with the rest of the squad with “tactics and combinations.”

Malawi national netball team has been drawn in a tough Group B of the 2018 Commonwealth Games that also has International Netball Federation (INF) top three ranked sides New Zealand and England.

The other Queens’ group teams, are Wales, Scotland and Africa Netball Championship holders Uganda, who defeated the Queens in Kampala, Uganda.

A statement issued by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) says the Group A has Australia, Jamaica, South Africa, Barbados, Fiji and Northern Ireland