By Lusekero Mhango

Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Central Frank Mwenifumbo has ended his dispute with Enock Chihana saying he now recognises the Rumphi Central legislator as legitimate president of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

Mwenefumbo made the remarks today during a press conference that he held in Lilongwe.

The party was put into turmoil in may this year when the two rivals held separate conventions which elected Mwenefumbo and Chihana

Chihana maintained that the second convention was bogus and he is still the party’s president.

Mwenifumbo later went to court to legitimate his presidency but High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire told the two camps to conduct a fresh convention.

Mkandawire said Aford secretary general Christopher Ritchie brought ineligible delegates to the first convention.

At the press briefing today, Mwenifumbo said he will stop conducting campaign rallies as president of AFORD as he is now an ordinary member.

He added that he will hold talks with Chihana on the future and how they can work together to bring unity to the party.

However to Mwenifumbo, if Chihana decides to call for another convention he also will contest for the position of president.