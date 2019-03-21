Mwenefumbo, Mwalwanda spits fire at each other during mining debate in Karonga

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-A verbal war erupted during mining debate in the boarder district of Karonga on Wednesday after shadow lawmakers Frank Mwenifumbo and Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda accused each other of failing to bring development in the Karonga central constituency

The Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) with funding from Oxfam organized a debate of Parliamentary candidates in the district at Karonga Museum..

Mwalwanda said during the debate on his closing remark that his political rival has left no legacy for the constituents since 1999.

“Yes, let me ask you, when did Mwenifumbo become a Member of Parliament? And what is it that he has not fulfilled during his three terms which he would want to fulfill now?” Mwalwanda queried as he prompted a lot of cheering from the audience.

Mwalwanda’s remarks did not go well with Mwenefumbo who immediately lose his temper and asked Mwalwanda to explain what development he brought during his term.

“I have brought Mwenilondo health Centre, Mlare health Centre, Lupembe guardian shelter and I have also constructed several schools, where is your development?” Mwenifumbo asked.

The debate reached a climax when the two heavyweights started pointing fingers at each other.

In the 2019 general elections, Dr. Mwalwanda is an aspiring candidate for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) while Mwenefumbo is contesting on AFORD.