MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The legal fraternity in the country on Saturday elected Mwiza Nkhata, an associate professor of law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi (Unima), as the new president of Malawi Law Society (MLS) replacing Khumbo Soko.

Soko however did not seek re-election after serving for one term.

During the elections held at the end of a two-day conference at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi, Nkhata floored two other challengers after collecting 77 votes against Gift Nankhuni’s 40 while Edwin Banda who was not present during the elections got zero.

The positions of honorary secretary and treasurer went unopposed to Michael Goba Chipeta (retained) and Burton Mhango respectively.

Mhango took over from Felister Dossi who competed on the position of vice president but lost to Alfred Majamanda by 49 votes to 74.