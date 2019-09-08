Grace Mugabe is the widow of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has left behind.

In 2016, while Mugabe was still in power, Grace christened Gucci Grace issued a statement that up to date, he is still the talk of the town.

We want you to lead this country from your grave, while you lie at the National Heroes’ Acre,” she said while addressing ZANU supporters in Harare.

National Heroes Acre is a burial ground and national monument in Harare, Zimbabwe. Its stated purpose is to commemorate Patriotic Front guerrillas killed during the Rhodesian Bush War, and contemporary Zimbabweans whose dedication or commitment to their country justify their internment at the shrine.

Persons buried here are considered heroes by the incumbent Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front regime, which has administered the country since independence at 1980

Grace Mugabe served as the First Lady of Zimbabwe from 1996 until her husband’s resignation in November 2017, a week after he was ousted from power.

Mugabe at 72 married Grace when she was 31 years old after his first wife Sally’s death.

The couple has three children together and the fourth one is from Grace’s first marriage.