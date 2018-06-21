The king continued, “Bring me a sword.” So they brought him a sword, and the king declared, “Cut the living child in two and give half to one and half to the other.” Then the woman whose son was alive spoke to the king because she yearned with compassion for her son. “My lord,” she said, “give her the living baby. Please do not kill him!” But the other woman said, “He will not be mine or yours. Cut him in two!” — 1 Kings 3:24-26

On April 6, 2018 US Attorney-General Jeff sessions said there is zero tolerance policy for people that come by into USA, targeting scores of immigrants coming into the US from South America. The statement has culminated in border patrol and immigration officials separating children from children, some of them as young as “tender age” children (implying these are babies).

Such action by the Trump Administration (which has his backing and has been underscored by statements from the presidential podium) has been labeled state sanctioned child abuse.

Children are being jailed in inhumane conditions, separated from their parents, with no visiting rights, since April 6, 2018; some parents are deported back to Mexico and little chance of seeing their children.

Recorded tapes, pictures of small children separated from their parents highlight the use of children as pawns in politicking by the Trump administration.

The treatment of placing children in tents, has made many Japanese Americans remember how Americans in 1941 treated Japanese living in America after Japan attacked Pearl Habor.

So heart-wrenching is the Trump-sponsored zero-tolerance action, four former first ladies have now condemned President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy that has separated 2,000 children from their parents in six weeks’ time, calling the practice “horrific” and “traumatizing.”

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, called family separation “disgraceful and a shame to our country.” As First Lady, Mrs. Carter worked to call attention to the plight of refugees fleeing Cambodia for Thailand; she visited Thailand and witnessed firsthand the trauma of parents and children separated by circumstance beyond their control.

Hillary Clinton, former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate speaking at the Women’s Forum of New York luncheon denounced Trump’s “horrific” policy, and cited the images of children in cages and the Honduran woman who claims her child was taken from her while she was breastfeeding as “a moral and humanitarian crisis.”

“Every one of us who’s ever been a parent or a grandparent, an aunt, a big sister, any one of us who’s ever held a child in our arms, every human being with a sense of compassion and decency, should be outraged,” Clinton said.

Former first lady Laura Bush, the wife of former President George W. Bush, addressed her concerns in a letter to the Washington Post published June 17, saying, “It breaks my heart.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted an endorsement of Bush’s op-ed, saying “sometimes truth transcends party.”

While many people male and female including former US President Obama, state governors, congress persons, have all weighed in and spoken against this vile atrocity in the world’s leading democracy, very silent or not saying are two women that are close to the President: The First Lady (herself a very recent immigrant), Melania Trump, and the president’s daughter, who is the president’s aide in the White House, Ivanka Trump.

Both these apart from failing to stop the growing separation of children from their parents at US borders, while one posted pictures of herself cuddling her babies on Instagram. She spoke against it only after president trump signed an executive order to stop it.

Meanwhile first lady Melania Trump was on Tweeter enjoying tea and cakes with the King and Queen of Spain. A very Marie Antoinette moment.

This is happening in the week, babies are heard crying, children with memorized relative’s phone numbers, kept in cages and prison-like structures. The justice department has secured the help of the military to supply lawyers to prosecute offenders at the border, and maybe space for keeping the children.

While president has signed his executive order stopping the separation of families, the saga has prompted grassroots action that is raising money, and lawyers come forward to offer pro bono representation.

This policy that was voiced by the president, underscored by the Attorney-General, and implemented by the Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, will continue, despite the presidential order. On top of this, over 2,500 children were separated from their families; but the administration does not have the capacity of system to reunite the families.

You can’t separate children from families.

You can’t use children as political pawns.

You can’t set up detention cams for children.

What the Trump administration is doing is un-American, it is unconstitutional, it is cruel, it is inhumane, and it is self-defeating act of political exigency aimed at gaining currency over the opponents. These opponents are not the children and parents that are being treated in this cruel inhumane manner at American southern border. It is the Democratic Party.

This is not what democracy looks like.