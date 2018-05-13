Wakanda decided to stay out of the global limelight and operated autonomously from the rest of the world. – Black Panther, a Marvel 2018 film release

The author of the forthcoming book Women & Leadership: Women are the Change You Seek, Janet Zeenat Karim upholds that government and church are intrinsically inseparable. She affirms that from the beginning until now and in the future, there “cannot be, has never been and never will be a separation of church and state.”

Karim says this detach-ability of church and state firstly is due to the fact that the two entities have stewardship over the same constituency: the people.

“The church has its followers, or congregants; likewise, the government governs the people. So, whether it is the Catholic, Assembly of God, Presbyterian, Adventist, Jewish, Muslim, Latter Day Saints, etc., they all oversee the very same people that the government oversees,” Karim argues.

Karim, whose book (Women & Leadership) is to be published in September, possibly by Black Card Books, says the inseparability of church and state was made so ostensibly visible during a recent tour she and members of her church, took of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C.

She credits mostly the “Hidden in Plain Sight: Washington Revelations guided flying tour of the US nation’s capital. From it, Karim firmly asserts: “It is without doubt the founding fathers of this great democracy – themselves pilgrims that came here in search of religious freedom – did not create a nation free of religion, but one that was heavily seeped in religion.”

“in fact, the fathers of this nation, the United States of America, created a nation that is “under God, with liberty and justice for all,” she says.

Karim highlights how in the Museum of the Bible Washington Revelations tour, guests spin, whiz and fly in motion, media and special effects around over and above the nations 12 iconic monuments. These tourist attractions have different biblical inscriptions. They are:

1. Museum of the Bible: “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” Psalm 119:105)

2. Union Station: “Thy truth shall make you free.” John 8:32

3. Supreme Court: East Façade: Moses holding tablets

4. Library of Congress: “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” Leviticus 19:18

5. US Capital: “Preserve me o God, for in thee do I put my trust.” Psalm 16:1

6. Jefferson Memorial: “Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever.” Psalm 145:17-19

7. Holocaust Memorial Museum: “You are my witness.” Isaiah 43:10

8. Martin Luther King Memorial: “…until justice runs down like water, and righteousness like a mighty stream.” Amos 5:24

9. Confederate Monument: “…beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks.” Isaiah 2:4

10. Arlington Cemetery: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” John 15:13

11. Lincoln Memorial: “…this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” John 3

12. Washington Monument: “Praise be to God.” Psalm 146:1-2

With these revelations, Karim laughs at the notion of separation of church and state; and she re-affirms that in a democracy, there can be no separation state and church.

“The very laws that govern democracies like the US and many others, are all scripture-based,” she upholds.

“No separation. The church and state are intrinsically inseparable, like skin is from our bodies.”

The book Women& Leadership: Women are the Change You Seek, is expected to be in bookshops and Amazon this coming September 2018.