By Janet Karim, Maravi Post Senior Editor

“His master replied, ‘Excellent! You are a good and faithful servant! You’ve been faithful over a little. I’ll put you in charge of much. Come, celebrate with me.’ – Matthew 25:21. Complete English Bible.

In the months of August and September 2018, Malawi lost giants in its professional ranks, professionals whose contributions to the country’s development gives all Malawians cause to weigh in appreciating the role in our history.

In August, Malawi lost its longest, and for decades the sole, pediatrician in the country, former Chief Pediatrician at Malawi’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Dr. Anke Bergstein.

In September and within one week, the country lost three academicians Professor Boyce Wanda, the first Malawian head of the Law and Public Administration at Chancellor College. Professor Wanda’s passing was following by the death of Professor David Mphande, of the Livingstonia University. Professor Mphande taught at Mzuzu University before joining politics where he served in various portfolios in th Bingu wa Mutharika Administration. Professor David Rubadiri’s passing on September 15, 2018, brings to three the number of academicians that Malawi has lost and within days of each other.

While mourning these three academicians, I recall also that Professor Rubadiri was the remaining person of Malawi’s first ambassadors that were appointed by Dr. Banda at the dawn of independence in 1964. The first five, were among the freedom fighters that were detained in Gwero and Khami detention camps in Rhodesia (present Zimbabwe), were Ambassador Vincent Gondwe (Malawi envoy to Ethiopia), High Commissioner Bridger Katenga ((Malawi envoy to Kenya), Ambassador Tim Mangwazu (envoy to Germany), High Commissioner Nyemba Mbekeani (envoy to Great Britain – now United Kingdom), and Ambassador/Permanent Representative Professor David Rubadiri (envoy and representative to US and UN).

The first to pass among the five was Ambassador Bridger Katenga; he was followed by Ambassador Vincent Gondewe; Ambassador Tim Mangwazu followed Gondwe; he was followed by Ambassador Mbekeani. Their colleague, Ambassador Professor Rubadiri was the last of the first envoys who carried Malawi’s torches in foreign countries, serving and leading the country in the realm of diplomacy under the tutelage of Dr. Banda (who had lived outside the country and knew the terrain of international diplomacy.)

According to family records, Professor David Rubadiri was born on July 19, 1930. During his life, the celebrated statesman and English professor was a diplomat, academic, poet, playwright and novelist. independence.

His milestone timeline:

At independence, in 1964, Rubadiri was appointed Malawi’s first ambassador and permanent representative to the United States and the United Nations (respectively).

As cabinet ministers in 1965 revolted and left Banda’s government, Ambassador Rubadiri broke with Banda due to ties with Apartheid South Africa.

During his exile Rubadiri served in various universities and was vice chancellor at University of Botswana when Bakili Muluzi appointed him to return to the UN. He later served as vice chancellor at University of Malawi and later at Mzuzu University.

Nation reported that Professor Rubadiri died at Mzuzu Central Hospital on September 15 2018, a day after celebrating his 61st wedding anniversary; he was 88. He is survived by his wife Gertrude Uzanda, 10 children, 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Prof. David Rubadiri, last of Malawi’s first five ambassadors. May his soul rest in God’s eternal loving peace.