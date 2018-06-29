Then God said, “I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food. Genesis 1:29

When I was a child, I recall that in all my grandparents’ backyards and front lawns, there were many fruit trees, among them the papaya trees, guava, and mangoes. My mother’s backyards and front lawns were also aplenty with fruit trees.

These were not planted just to keep the children happy or for snack-time treats; the fruit trees are well known for their health sustaining properties among them being rich in vitamin C. The papaya however, is a well-known digestive booster. It is also used as a meat tenderizer. (wrap meat in papaya leaves for a few meats, for soft, tender meats.)

In the age of HIV, the guava and mango fruits and their leaves, became great tonics for increasing one’s blood and immune system. So, guzzling boiled mango leaves or guava juice are the vogue in immune boosting.

In this age of endless message forwards on the WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook portals, one message landed on my smartphone that revealed the treasure-trove of the papaya, specifically its leaf. I reproduce the forward here in its entirety:

“If you don’t know the medicinal capacities of Papaya (Pawpaw leave) beyond being the leaf of a yellow fruit, then you are missing in action. It is strange that till today, many people who have pawpaw trees in their compounds don’t know how powerful the leaf is, as an alternative cure or treatment for many ailments. Save yourself of some hospital bills please and read this.

Here are 5 Great Ailments that pawpaw leaf extract can help you fight naturally.

1. Cancer: Yes, Cancer, you heard me right. If you fear cancer and you are looking for a natural shield to insure your health with, in a world full of many carcinogenic substances, then using papaya leaves will work well for you.

While the antioxidants, digestive enzymes and other nutritional factors in papaya can provide protection against developing cancer, recent research studies are showing papaya leaves may have potential as a treatment for those already suffering from the disease.

Research by Doctor Nam Dang at the University of Florida found an extract made from dried papaya leaves killed cancer cells directly and slowed the growth of tumor cells in cultures.

The leaf extract was effective against all ten different types of cancer cells tested, including liver, lung, cervix, pancreas, and breast cancer cells. The anti-cancer effects were also measured to be stronger at higher doses.

It was also found that papaya leaf extract boosts the production of Th1-type cytokines that benefit your immune system.

Dr. Dang said, “Based on what I’ve seen and heard in the clinical setting, nobody who takes this extract experiences demonstratable toxicity; it seems you could take it for a long time – as long as it’s effective.” (Aqueous extract of Carica papaya leaves exhibits anti-tumor activity and immunomodulatory effects – Journal of Ethnopharmacology).

There have been reports online and in some publications of people curing themselves from ‘incurable’ cancers with extracts made from papaya leaf.

One well known case, written about in local newspapers, is that of Stan Sheldon from the Gold Coast in Australia who was reported to be dying from lung cancer.

He used the liquid from papaya leaves, boiled and simmered in a pan as a homemade treatment for two months, before being tested again to find both lungs clear of any traces of cancer.

He said the disease had not reappeared several decades later and he had passed his treatment on to others, many of whom were also cured.

2. Diabetes: Papaya leaf juice can work wonders for diabetics as well. It regulates the production of insulin, which in turn checks blood sugar levels. Its strong antioxidant nature also helps to bring down the consequent complications of diabetes like kidney damage and fatty liver. There are proven scientific researches on this. So, don’t miss this for your diabetic love ones.

3. Helps Treat Skin Problems: Papaya leaf juice has a rich content of vitamin C and A, which boost skin health and give you a healthier and radiant skin. Papaya leaf juice suppresses the activity of free radicals. The presence of karpain compounds checks the growth of excess micro-organisms, and cleanses your skin of the toxins, providing protection against skin problems like pimples, freckles, and acne.

4. Ulcer: Papaya leaf tea protected against gastric ulcer in a study on laboratory animals published in the September 2008 issue of the “West Indian Medical Journal.” In the study, papaya leaf extract reduced ulcer severity and showed strong antioxidant effects. Papaya leaf extract also decreased oxidized lipids and increased antioxidant activity within red blood cells. Researchers concluded from this preliminary study that papaya leaf tea shows potential for the treatment of gastric ulcer and oxidative stress on the stomach.

5. Malaria: Sure, you must be familiar with this as proven by several studies, that scientifically validated a combination of Carica papaya (paw-paw), Magnifera indica (mango),Vernonia amygdalina (bitter leaf), Psidum guajava (guava), Ocimum gratissimum (sweet basil), Cymbopogon citratus (lemon grass), Azadirachta indica (neem), seeds of Citrus aurantifolia (lime), Nauclea latifolia and Morinda lucida as potent cure that produce 100 per cent elimination of malaria parasites, even drug-resistant strains, in humans. So you see why drinking crushed pawpaw leaf is cool for your health? Lol.

Now, how do you use it? See below

Wash 7 medium sized papaya leaves, cut them up roughly and place them in a saucepan with 2 liters of water.

Heat the leaves in the water until it boils and then reduce the heat right down to a mild simmer for 2 hours. By this time the liquid should be reduced by half.

Once it is reduced, allow it to cool, remove the papaya leaves, strain the liquid and drink 50 ml of the resulting concentrated papaya leaf tea.

Drinking another 50 ml twice more, for a total of 3 times a day before a meal, was the suggested dosage and timing for this natural treatment.

This homemade papaya leaf tea can be kept in the fridge in a covered glass or ceramic container (not plastic) and should last for several days, though it was recommended to discard it if it became too cloudy.”

Remember that health is wealth, so happy total healing.

