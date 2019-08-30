There are six things the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to him: 17haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community. — Proverbs 6:16-19

The Malawi Government, in its inability to embrace, understand, and accept scores of Malawians countrywide, has embarked on a spate of anti-citizens activities, to quelle the unrest arising out of the May 21, 2019 Tripartite elections. On the heels of such undemocratic actions, and some have been fatal, other downright cruel, unkind and bent on rabblerousing malevolent members of their political party to vent abuse on anyone deemed to be “anti-Government.” The last straw is most recently the fire-spitting President, complete with instruction not only to the police, but also the military.

Such words as “shoot to kill” have been heard in corridors of power. This is condoning violence that is akin to a scenario akin to mob justice coupled with dictatorial decrees.

And so, in my writing, I rise, giving my opinion, my analysis, and my advice, on these matters that threateningly gnarl at the fabric of our fragile democracy. Many people ask me why I do the things I do? Why do I write? Why do I always seem to be on the other side of the argument? Some have even said that I should go back to school and learn how to write.

Apart from my robust passion for writing and I write a lot, I have a deep-routed desire to inspire people, advocate for their rights, and empower them to reach their potential. These three pillars would make the people independent, capable members of society that can pull themselves up, using the tools furnished to them on a level playing field, by their elected officials, and thereby attain a flourishing life that feeds into development of our nation, Malawi.

I did not just wake up one morning and reach such a stage by accident, coincident, or even force. Credit must go directly to two inspirational and phenomenal parents that I was privileged to raise me and my four siblings. Active members of their societies they lived in during their 86 years on this planet, my Mother and Father inspired me in their different ways to speak the truth, stand up for, and champion the rights of the downtrodden. Such lessons began in-house with caring for my brothers and sisters, my extended family, up to members of my village or town, and lastly to be a proud Malawian and African.

To such end, I saw my Mother tread the wintry weather in England and the US, in search of an education that would propel her to earn a training of trainers certificate in Home Nursing and Public Health, and First Aid from St. John’s Ambulance Brigade, Hunter College, and Columbia University. She taught English to wives of diplomats, public health, home nursing, and later first aid to girls scouts matrons. This was all on a voluntary basis.

On his part, my Father was first an interpreter to Dr. Banda (who spoke English, not so much because he didn’t know Chichewa, but because he was communicating to a global audience, which understood English); my Father was later appointed High Commissioner to Britain and some European countries (including the Holy See, Italy, Nordic countries, and Israel), and later as Ambassador to the USA and the United Nations. He often walked us through the calls of his diplomatic position, about speaking on behalf of the President of Malawi, not betraying one’s country by divulging country secrets to other country citizens, and many other principles of the diplomatic profession.

Malawians have come out of their homes, gone onto the streets, voiced their discontent at what they believe to be a stolen election verdict. What would my Mother and Father have done, knowing they were politically inclined?

My Mother would have prepared meals for the marching men and woman; my Father would have called the President and given him advice on critical and prudent steps to take in the situation.

This is damage control and massaging the wounded. Such steps as holding a referendum, holding elections so that the people are given the opportunity to make their choices, however bitter they may be.

In today’s scenario, it would not cost Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chair Dr. Jane Ansah much to resign, anymore than it would cost the President anything to call for a rerun of the elections.

As a God-fearing nation, there should be no Malawi who revels in the suffering of his or her fellow countrymen or country women; there should be no Malawian who plots the widespread demolishing, routing, and thrashing of entire populations on the basis of their political affiliations; and there should be no Malawian who maliciously taunts his fellow Malawian with intent to steal, kill, and destroy him or her.

I am inspired by my love of my country, I advocate for the down-trodden (in this case, the demonstrators, whose voices are being drowned by the powerful minority in government) and writing messages of hope that would empower this down-trodden citizenry, is what keeps me awake at night.

What will it take for the MEC Chair to follow through the people’s demands to resign? What will it take for the Malawi leader to call for a re-run the elections, to right the wrong created by over 147 anomalies? Evidence in the election investigation, shows that tally sheets were grossly tampered with during and after election monitors signed the sheets. It’s not rocket science: The May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections were not credible.

Let genuine democracy ring forth!