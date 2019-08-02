“Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” They answered him, “We are Abraham’s descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?” Jesus replied, “Very truly I tell you, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. — John 8:32-34

The term Democracy is taken from the Greek word dēmokratía and can be literally translate as “rule by people”). Within the term are two Greek words: “demos” (the people) and “”kratia” (power or authority).

Consequently, the term is definition of a system of government where the citizens exercise power by voting in periodically held free elections.

In a representative democracy, which Malawi follows, the citizens elect representatives from among themselves.

Because it is a government by the people, the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them through the vote.

In this system, numerous principles, rules, and guidelines, are the norms and the litmus test is in the balancing act of the governors and the governed, the representatives and the electors; the governed and the electors are the employers of the governors and representatives.

That said, following the May 21, 2019 elections in Malawi, over three million people cast their votes with DPP, MCP, and UTM getting one million votes each. President Mutharika was declared the winner.

However, unhappy with the evolving anomalies (about 147 and figure continues to rise), the other parties have reacted by going to the streets to protest and taken the matter to court.

It is undemocratic that a war of word coming from the declared winner, to the point of taunts and insults.

This past week the Inspector General of Police demanded the organizers of the August 6, 2019 One Million March, to call off the march.

He further held a Press Conference and was escorted by the Army Commander.

It is undemocratic for the Police Chief and Army Chief to attempt to stop a demonstration. Assembling to demonstrate, is a constitutional right enshrined in our Republican Constitution.

The purview (range of operation, authority, control, concern or mandate) of the IG and his men is to protect all citizens and residents of Malawi; while the Army Commander has the mandate of ensuring the integrity of our borders is maintained.

Perhaps, it should be reminded of the two security chiefs that protection of Malawians is irrespective of the political, religious affiliations, or national origin.

There are reports circulating, especially on social media platforms that the DPP has trained some 5,000 people, given them guns and other weapons; the reports allege that these trained paramilitary people are set to infiltrate any planned demonstrations by the HRCD.

The aim of this is to frustrate the demonstrators, label them as confusionists, and violent protestors.

It is undemocratic to form a politically infused paramilitary group in a democratic country like Malawi, with the aim of fighting your own citizens that are protesting abuses of government.

The DPP is again reminded of Operation Bwenzani performed by the Malawi Army in 1993 against the Malawi Young Pioneer’s military wing.

It is simply undemocratic to give arms to civilians with the aim of harming fellow civilians.

The strategy is also putting at risk policemen and policewomen sent out on the streets to do their work of protecting citizens. Some are sadly attacked by angry protestors.

Again, reports on social media platforms allege that discussions are endless on strategies to manipulate or intimidate the panel of justices sitting on the Constitutional Court that is presiding in the ongoing court case lodged by the MCP and the UTM against DPP and the MEC.

It is undemocratic to intimidate or manipulate any member of the judiciary. The judiciary is an equal member of government, and any ill intent action against its members is a criminal offence.

In closing, let us consider the ongoing practice of parliamentarians setting their own salaries.

This has gone unchecked for 25 years and has become normal practice for parliamentarians to hike their benefits at every sitting of parliament.

It is undemocratic for elected officials to unduly raise their benefits; sometimes intimidating the executive branch with threats of bringing the House to stalemate.

For the five undemocratic traits that are tainting Malawi’s standing as a democracy, there herein are five recommendations.

The first recommendation, is for the DPP to patiently follow through with the Court proceedings, stop dilly-dallying tactics, and let justice take its course to make its determination.

President Mutharika must stop taunting his opponents, who won neck-to-neck votes in the elections. Two thirds of voters did not vote for DPP.

It must make every effort and plan to accept the court’s judgement. That is the democratic thing to do.

The second recommendation is for the Police to know and follow through with its purview, its mandate – protect all peoples in Malawi, ensure they exercise their right to demonstrate (whatever their grievances).

The people have lost confidence in the service because it is serving the interests of the political pundits of the DPP.

To the Army Commander, the advice is for him and his men and women in uniform to protect our boarders; of course, a humble plea is made to them to step in when the Police are either overwhelmed, or reluctant to do their mandated task of protecting Malawians.

The fourth recommendation is for the Army to de-arm the paramilitary group; these must be de-briefed or face court martial trial.

Lastly, to the parliamentarians, should it become essential to raise the salaries and benefits, such upgrade should be earmarked for the next election cycle.

This will eliminate any self-serving interests and the appearance of legalized corruption.

Parliamentarians have been raising their salaries for 25 years.

Imagine your house maid of gardener at the end of the month telling you’re his or her new salary!

All Malawians are praying that Malawi will redeem itself and become a genuine democracy once again!