fire fighter at Mussa’s gutted house

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Mysterious fired on Wednesday morning gutted down Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa’ house and brand new ministerial Toyota VXL at Area 10 residential in the capital Lilongwe.

According to sources there were no reports of injuries, but the loss of property including the car as the cause of the fire is not yet established, but fire fighters rushed to the scene.

Minister Mussa moved houses from Area 12 to Area 10 three weeks ago.

The Office of President and Cabinet had bought him the brand new Toyota VXL which he took delivery three days ago.

Sources at the scene added that the fire fighting engine developed a fault on its way.

