The Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA) on Thursday, disclosed that it will open a mining school in Mzuzu, the northern green city of Malawi, that will target the youth from Mzimba district.

According to TEVETA regional service centre manager (North) Conceptor Kachoka, the development will help the youth from Mzimba to have knowledge in the extractive industry.

Kachoka said the organization has targeted the youth in Mzimba because of the presence of minerals in their area.

Once established, she said the classes will commenceon 1 July, 2017.

“Everything is in place. We will start with a cohort of 20 students, and we plan to have the official launch of the programme during the second cohort, which is set to begin early next year,” said Kachoka.

According to Kachoka, classes will start with gemstone-related topics, before expanding to other branches of mining.

She further disclosed that students will be given a certificate of attendance at the end of the course.

“What is more important, is the skills they will get. You should know that we have other extractives, like coal, but we will start with gemstones, and the other courses, will be incorporated later,” she added.

In his his remarks, Gemstones Association of Malawi (GAM) Secretary General Ian Petros Mbewe, said the development will be an eye-opener to the youth, especially for them to develop expertise in mining.

He said the first intake of students will not pay fees.

The school is a brainchild of the GAM, TEVETA, Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, and Malawi Women in Mining Association (MAWIMA), Mbewe said.