MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police are hunting for suspected criminals on allegation that have exhumed the body of Vasco Nkhoma who committed suicide in his video showroom in Mzimba on Monday last week.

Mzimba Police spokesperson, Peter Botha confirmed the incident saying the grave was found tampered with by a villager who was passing by the grave yard on return from his maize field and informed group village head Wilson Chipeta.

According to Botha. the chief called elders to witness the abomination then informed police.

Botha added that the late Nkhoma, 30, from Mlambe Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Nazombe in Phalombe District was found hanging dead in hid video show room at the Boma and was buried in a grave within the area.

“The police visited the scene and discovered that private parts of the body had been cut off,” he said.

The police re-exhumed the body and found that the coffin was broken and the body had no genitals.

The law enforcers and the villagers, reburied the body after recording statements.

Some people suspected foul play on the death of Nkhoma suggesting that he was killed then hanged.

Police report after postmortem indicated that death was due to strangulation.